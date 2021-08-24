Construction having minimal impact on school days

MILTON — With a $14.1 million project to build a health and wellness facility and to renovate the Milton Area High School stadium ongoing at the rear of school, administrators in the district are noting the impact of the project on the daily school routine is minimal.
Thursday marked the first day of classes for Milton students. Overall, high school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz said things are going “very well” so far this year.
“Teachers are happy to see the kids back,” he said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition, with the removal of a lot of those Health and Safety Plan regulations. The masks being optional was one of the biggest ones.”
Although masks are optional, he said a small group of students are still opting to wear masks while in school.
With the rear entrance to the high school blocked off due to the construction, Rantz said everyone entering or exiting from the back must do so through doors situated to the rear of the middle school, which are in close proximity to the high school.
Students traveling by bus or being picked up or dropped off by parents use those doors to enter and exit the building.
“That hasn’t been an issue,” Rantz said, of everyone entering and exiting through the middle school doors.
He said the path from the high school to the middle school doors is staffed by employees at the beginning of each school day, and during dismissal.
Rantz said some parking spaces at the rear of the school have been temporarily eliminated due to the project.
“We have had to get very creative with where we are having people park,” he said.
Although the stadium will not be ready for use this fall as had been initially anticipated, Rantz said excitement for the project remains at a high level throughout the district.
“Like any project, and anything that’s happening right now, with the material shortages and supply chain issues, things like that, you can’t fault (contractors for the delay),” Rantz said. “They are still making progress. It’s looking fantastic.”
The date of completion for the stadium renovation has not yet been announced by the district.
Rantz noted that contractors are continuing to erect the home bleachers. Work on the foundation of the health and wellness facility is also ongoing.
“Every day there is a little something new, something new goes up, a new piece of the project that is underway,” he said.
He also noted that a $4.9 million project to upgrade the school’s HVAC system is not impacting students.
Part of the work on the project was completed over the summer, with additional work planned to take place when students and staff are not in the buildings.
