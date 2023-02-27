West Milton man charged in rape of child

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man has been charged with multiple felony counts after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Jeffrey Kemmerer, 31, has been charged with three counts each of rape of child, aggravated indecent assault of child and indecent assault person less than 13 years of age. The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between June 1, 2021 and Sept. 4, 2022 at a home in Kelly Township, Union County.

