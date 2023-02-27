West Milton man charged in rape of child

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man has been charged with multiple felony counts after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Jeffrey Kemmerer, 31, has been charged with three counts each of rape of child, aggravated indecent assault of child and indecent assault person less than 13 years of age. The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between June 1, 2021 and Sept. 4, 2022 at a home in Kelly Township, Union County.
According to court documents, the girl reported being asleep and waking up several times to find Kemmerer touching her inappropriately.
"During the interview with (the girl) it was disclosed the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, and did come into indecent contact with her on multiple occasions while the victim was at the defendant's residence," court documents state.
Kemmerer was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Rowe of Lewisburg and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m March 23 before Rowe.
