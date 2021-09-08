MILTON — Music was in the air Tuesday as two different groups tuned up for concerts to be held as part of the Milton Harvest Festival.
Forty-five members of the Milton Area Community Band tuned their instruments in the Milton Area High School auditorium. On the opposite end of the borough, those who will perform during the Milton Harvest Pops Concerts warmed up their voices at the First Baptist Church of Milton.
The band will present “A Superheroes Concert” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the high school auditorium.
The Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Brett Hosterman, director of the Milton Area Community Band, said when the group hits the stage Sunday they will have rehearsed three different times.
He noted the theme focuses on superheroes, ranging from those serving in the military to athletes to cartoon superheroes.
Music from “Superman,” “The Avengers,” “The Incredibles’ and “Phantom of the Opera” will be performed.
Hosterman said band members range in age from middle school students to individuals in their 80s.
“The Milton Area Community Band is proud to encourage and foster life-long music making,” he said.
The Pops Concert is under the direction of Connie Pawling-Young and Russell Wynn Jr.
Pawling-Young said approximately 40 singers have been taking part in rehearsals.
Music to be performed includes “At Last,” “Sweet Caroline,” “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now” from “Sweet Charity.”
Patriotic tunes to be performed include “Battle Hymn of the Republic and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Other songs will include “The Lord Is My Light” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Solos will be performed by Chris Dries, Naomi Dries, Hank Baylor, Leslie Krebs, Sharon Styer, Natalie Waltz, Pam Dunmeyer and Jaydon Cottage.
Accompanists for the concert include Hosterman and Pawling-Young on piano, John Collins on drums and Dr. Brent Fisher on flute and piccolo.
In addition to the concerts, the schedule for the Milton Harvest Festival includes:
• Friday, Sept. 10: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Holy Redeemer, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony, 7 p.m. kickoff, Danville Area High School stadium, due to construction at Milton’s stadium.
• Saturday, Sept. 11: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, 9:30 start; pet parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. registration, judging from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; princess pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 12: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, West Milton.
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.