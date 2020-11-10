LEWISBURG — Supervisors approved first reading of the East Buffalo Township (EBT) budget for 2021 on Monday night.
Property taxes remained steady at 4.6 mills in the plan, meaning the owner of a $100,000 property would owe the township $460 in property tax. Each mill represents what is levied in dollars per $1,000 assessed property valuation.
Millage from each revenue area also remained steady including the general fund (4 mills), streetlight fund (0.07), hydrant (0.08) and fire department (0.45).
The 2021 projection included $4,451,236 in general fund revenue versus $4,934,691 in projected expenses.
Township Manager Stacy Kifolo said the shortfall would be filled by a portion of the township’s fund balance.
Kifolo noted that liquid fuels money from the state was down, largely because motorists bought less fuel during and after the COVID-19 shutdown. The reduction could have an effect on township road projects.
The 2021 budget will be posted, advertised and up for final adoption at the supervisor’s meeting of Monday, Dec. 14.
Supervisors also agreed to transfer $200,000 from the general fund to a park and recreation reserve account. Kifolo said the budgeted amount, intended for the Fairground Road Park improvement project, would show the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) that the township is committed to matching funds required for a grant.
