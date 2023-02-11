TURBOTVILLE — As the Unified Indoor Bocce Season heads into the final weeks of its season, the Warrior Run team is focused on getting to Hershey, where the Bocce Championship takes place in early March.
“All the regional winners come from the entire state to Hershey,” said Carrie Prill, Unified Bocce coach and speech pathologist at Warrior Run. “Last year we lost in the championship game to Central on the last ball of the game.”
Prill was involved in started the bocce team at Warrior Run in the winter of 2021. It is part of a broader initiative by the The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Department of Education’s Bureau of Special Education, to give students both with and without disabilities the opportunity to engage meaningfully with sports.
“Unified means that we have students on the team from special education and regular education,” said Prill. “They totally embody inclusion. They help each other. We have a really good group of kids.”
Currently, the team is made up of seven Warrior Run high school students, including Tyler Roberts, Judah Kennel, Wyatt Smith, Emma Pick, Alex Brown, Ben Mack, and Frances Daniels. They meet twice a week to practice over the course of the season, which runs from December to February. The team is coached by Prill and Bethany Weinhardt and, occasionally, former member and current Bloomsburg University student Nathan Yohn returns to help the team train.
“The practices are so fun,” said Kennel, a newcomer to bocce who also pole vaults for the track team and plays as a defensive-midfielder for the soccer team. “Everything is more lighthearted. You’ve always got a lot of support behind you.”
At practice, each member of the team takes turns rolling two balls, either red or green, with the intention of getting them as close as they can to the target, which is a small ball called a pallino. Unlike outdoor bocce balls, which are hard and more akin to pool balls, the indoor variety are soft and slightly gelatinous.
“I roll it nice and gentle,” said Smith, describing his approach to the game.
Practice is both a space for team members to work on perfecting their skills while also being able to socialize. Emma Pick, a senior and second-year member, simply enjoys getting to spend time with her teammates.
“My favorite part is just getting to know each of the people on the team and building relationships with them and just learning what makes them smile,” she said.
Roberts, in his third season with the team, thinks of practice as a place to let loose after a day of classes.
“One of the things I like about bocce ball is it’s a place where we can release the energy that we sometimes don’t want to release in school,” he said.
Of course, while bocce is certainly both fun and games, if only because there are literally two games within a match, it’s not only fun and games.
“I’ve always liked competing because I’m in soccer,” said Brown, a senior and also a newcomer to the team. “Competing is fun. We just have to put in the practice and hopefully we’ll get to states.”
“We play each team once,” Prill said, while describing the competition with other school sin the area. “We go to regionals on Feb. 21 at Shamokin, where we’ll play in a bracket. The winner of that goes to Hershey for states.”
When Prill first started bocce in the winter of 2021, there were only two teams: Warrior Run and Shikellamy. However, the league has grown considerably since, with nine other schools in the conference.
Prill is optimistic about the team's chances this year.
“We have worked really hard," she said. "We’re hoping for states.”
