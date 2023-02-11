TURBOTVILLE — As the Unified Indoor Bocce Season heads into the final weeks of its season, the Warrior Run team is focused on getting to Hershey, where the Bocce Championship takes place in early March.

“All the regional winners come from the entire state to Hershey,” said Carrie Prill, Unified Bocce coach and speech pathologist at Warrior Run. “Last year we lost in the championship game to Central on the last ball of the game.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.