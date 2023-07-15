Yaw recognizes retiring police chief

From left, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) presents Chief Chris Miller with a congratulatory citation from the Senate of Pennsylvania in recognition of his retirement from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently recognized outgoing Chief of Police and Director of Campus Safety and Security, Chris Miller, on his retirement from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) after 21 years of dedicated service.

Miller began his duties as chief of police on Feb. 25, 2002. In 2013, his role was expanded to director of Campus Safety where he focused on preparing plans, guidelines, and training for disasters and crisis situations.

