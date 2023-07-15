Yaw recognizes retiring police chief

HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently recognized outgoing Chief of Police and Director of Campus Safety and Security, Chris Miller, on his retirement from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) after 21 years of dedicated service.
Miller began his duties as chief of police on Feb. 25, 2002. In 2013, his role was expanded to director of Campus Safety where he focused on preparing plans, guidelines, and training for disasters and crisis situations.
Miller is also a 2023 recipient of PCT’s Distinguished Staff Award. This award recognizes employees who demonstrate superior job performance and outstanding service.
Prior to his service at PCT, Miller served as chief of police for the Montoursville Borough Police Department. He also served as dispatcher for the Lycoming County Department of Emergency Services from 1987 to 1989.
A Lycoming County native, Miller is a 1979 graduate of Montoursville Area High School, and he attended the former Williamsport Area Community College before pursuing a career in law enforcement. Miller is a 1982 graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
