Transitions offering health screenings for violence victims

SUNBURY — Transitions of PA and Evangelical Community Hospital are teaming up for the health of victims of domestic violence.
Transitions Health Systems Training Specialist Heather Shnyder said the organization will be hosting Evangelical’s mobile health unit, to provide free women’s health screening services for victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The mobile health event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the First Reformed United Church, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
“We feel that, especially through COVID, dentists and doctors weren’t readily available, and people weren’t making appointments for themselves,” Shnyder said. “When they finally were able to get an appointment they found more serious health conditions.”
With the pandemic, and loss of jobs, she said individuals didn’t make their health a top priority.
“Through a $218,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence — called the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act Grant and monies from the American Rescue Plan Act — we enlisted the services of the Evangelical Community Hospital’s mobile health unit to bring the doctor’s appointment to them, instead of them having to make appointments for themselves,” said Shnyder. “So many times victims and survivors of domestic violence put their own needs second or last, and instead focus all their time on the care and needs of their families and they neglect to take care of themselves.”
She said the event is specifically for women’s health and OB/GYN exams. Evangelical’s Morgan Curtis, PA-C, will be conducting the exams.
Medical tests to be given include: Pelvic exams, clinical breast exams, Pap test, sexually transmitted disease screenings, assessment of the individual and their family history and a discussion of risk factors.
“The mobile health unit gives victims a safe place to come and have their health issues dealt with,” Shnyder said.
If a victim or survivor is found to have continuing issues with domestic violence or needs additional follow up, help will be waiting.
“With the consent of the patient, the mobile health unit will refer patients back to Transitions for additional help with counseling, safe housing, or to receive additional help and services with individuals who need further follow up,” said Shnyder. “We really feel that we need to do our part to bring the best care possible to those who are the victims and survivors of domestic violence.”
Women need no documentation or insurance for this program. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 800-850-7948.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.