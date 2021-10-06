KRATZERVILLE — Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Cheesesteak Night from 4 to 8 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, October through March, at 62 Firehall Road, Kratzerville.
Cheesesteaks are made to order with choices of provolone or American cheese, mayo, sauce, mushrooms, fried or raw onion, mixed peppers and onions, tomatoes and lettuce. Cheesesteaks can be made into salads.
In addition, the regular menu items will be available, including French fries, chicken fingers, pizza, skinny dippin’ chicken, fish sandwiches, burgers and cheese sticks.
On Cheesesteak Night, the club is open to the public and smoking is prohibited during the to accommodate families with children.
To place orders for pick up, call 570-374-8771 between 4 and 7:30 p.m.
