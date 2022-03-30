WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association will hold its annual audition concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Genetti Hotel ballroom.
This event will yield two more arIsts to perform at the Billtown Blues FesIval in June, as well as create eligibility for two acts to parIcipate in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tenn., January 2023.
Challengers for this special event in the band category are the Becky Blue Band, Chris LaRose and the Hex Highway Blues Band. Chris Purcell and Neil Tapp will challenge in the solo/duo category.
The BBA has also secured an opening act for the event, Tate Berkey and Friends.
Berkey is formally from Danville lives in Philadelphia. This group includes Berkey on drums, Willi Ort on guitar, Steve Adams on piano, Levi Stover on bass and Billy Bellino on guitar.
