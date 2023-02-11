District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and signal lights have been filed against Donald Yeagle Sr., 49, of Carr Avenue, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 3 at Locust and North Arch streets, Milton.
Yeagle Sr. allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .12%.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Shane Miller, 19, of Whitmoyer Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), periods for requiring lighted lamps, operation of vehicle without inspection and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 7 at River Road and Greiner Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Miller exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .066%.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a 47-year-old BLoomsburg man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 11 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Michael Sheets, of Teaberry Road, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane and exceed maximum speed limit. Troopers said Sheets exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .153%.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Ibrahim Ayotomiw Sodeko, 27, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:28 a.m. Dec. 1 at Broadway Road and Route 147, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Sodeko exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Shawn Kelson, 41, of Kauffman Lane, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and vehicle registration expired.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:14 a.m. Dec. 1 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Kelson exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .125%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Sheri Rowe, 62, of Ivy Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and improper sunscreening.
During a traffic stop conducted at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 4, troopers said Rowe exhibited signs of impairment. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .111%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, fail to use safety belt and careless driving have been filed against a 50-year-old Mifflinburg man.
Eric Masden, of Beaver Run Road, was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 7 along Route 405, west of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Masden exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .149%.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Marquai Jardine, 27, of Route 642, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence, vehicle registration suspended, operator suspended or revoked and use signal improper.
The charges were filed after troopers noticed a vehicle operated by Jardine in the opposing lane of travel. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and refused blood chemical testing.
Possession
MILTON — Charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration suspended and operation of vehicle without valid inspection have been filed against Richard Parker II, Mexico Road, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 10 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Troopers said Parker was found to be in possession of a plastic baggie with methamphetamine and two glass smoking devices.
Possession of contraband
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Fresh Meadows, N.Y., woman has been charged with possession of contraband following a traffic stop conducted at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 9 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 214, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Xu Mei was found to be in possession of four vials of a white-powder substance. The powder was allegedly found to be Ketamine, which is a controlled substance.
Possession
MILTON — Dakota Vanatta, 29, of North Fourth Street, Milton, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and drivers required to be licensed.
During a traffic stop conducted at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, at Garfield Avenue and Apple Street, Milton, police allegedly found Vanatta to be in possession of a glass pipe containing a small amount of marijuana, an electronic vaporizer, a THC cartridge,a metal pipe with a small amount of marijuana, and a metal rolling tray.
Prohibited acts (two counts)
WATSONTOWN — Jeremiah Wagner, 20, of E. First St., Watsontown, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts).
The charges were filed after police said they spotted Wagner sitting in a car, in the parking lot of Dollar General at a time when it was closed, at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 18, at 25 E. Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Wagner was allegedly found to be in possession of five grams of a green leafy substance.
Public drunkenness
MILTON — Dondre Glasper, 27, of Vine Street, Milton, has been charged with public drunkenness, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and pedestrians under the influence of alcohol.
The charges were field as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:52 a.m. Dec. 11 at Race and Filbert streets, Milton. Police said Glasper was found to be walking in the roadway while intoxicated.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with theft by deception after allegedly attempting to load $160 into counterfeit money onto a prepaid debit card.
Tony Faulkiner, of Pine Street, has been charged as the result of the alleged incident, which occurred at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 23 at Dollar General, Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — Gretchen Starr, 41, of East Ninth Street, Watsontown, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment (two counts).
The charges stem from an incident which occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. Dec. 18 at 122 E. Ninth St., Watsontown.
Police said Starr used racial slurs and threatened to kill her landlord, Curtis Fuhrman.
State Police at Milton
Rape
McEWENSVILLE — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 36-year-old McEwensville woman.
The incident occurred between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 28 along Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Richfield woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 5:33 a.m. Feb. 8 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoie Huber went off the roadway and struck a tree. Huber was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Milton girl was charged after allegedly striking a 43-year-old Milton man with a closed fist.
The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Feb. 7 along Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Mifflinburg woman reported someone making a fraudulent $162 transaction using her PayPal account.
The incident occurred at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 6 along Meadow Green Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.