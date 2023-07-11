College hosts thermoforming workshop

Guest instructor Mark Strachan, second from left, a nationally recognized industry expert, and workshop participants assess product as it rolls off the thin-gauge thermoforming equipment in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Plastics Innovation and Resource Center.

 Pennsylvania College of Technology

WILLIAMSPORT — A group of 35 employees from 18 companies attended the Hands-On Thermoforming Workshop June 27-29 at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Mark Strachan, of OMV Technologies LLC in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., instructed the class on thermoforming fundamentals, as well as focusing on thin-gauge (or roll-fed) processing; and Christopher J. Gagliano, project manager for the Plastics Innovation and Resource Center at Penn College, co-lectured on heavy-gauge (or cut-sheet) processing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.