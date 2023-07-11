College hosts thermoforming workshop

WILLIAMSPORT — A group of 35 employees from 18 companies attended the Hands-On Thermoforming Workshop June 27-29 at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Mark Strachan, of OMV Technologies LLC in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., instructed the class on thermoforming fundamentals, as well as focusing on thin-gauge (or roll-fed) processing; and Christopher J. Gagliano, project manager for the Plastics Innovation and Resource Center at Penn College, co-lectured on heavy-gauge (or cut-sheet) processing.
Hands-on sessions in the college’s labs included techniques and troubleshooting, materials testing and sheet extrusion basics.
The seminar and workshop was the latest in the PIRC’s summer series of development opportunities for plastics and polymer professionals. Participants traveled to the college’s main campus from Ontario, Canada, and from 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Assisting the instructors were guest speakers Joseph E. LeBlanc, assistant professor of physics in the School of Business, Arts and Sciences; Julie Griswold, of W.R. Sharples Co., North Attleboro, Massachusetts; John Moy, of CMT Materials in Attleboro; and Darrell Stafford, of Catalysis Additive Tooling LLC, Columbus, Ohio.
Nathan A. Rader-Edkin, PIRC program manager and a 2019 Penn College alumnus of the four-year plastics and polymer engineering technology major, also shared his knowledge during the workshop.
“Spending three days with industry experts – being able to bounce ideas off of them, get questions answered and learn best practices – has been invaluable,” said manufacturing engineer Mark McCoy, who attended with a colleague from Gemstar Manufacturing in Cannon Falls, Minn. “We will be able to return to work with a better understanding of the thermoforming process.”
“As a new member of the plastics industry, this workshop helped me deepen my understanding of the thermoforming process to better aid my company and our customers,” added Nick Damraksa, a product development engineer at EasyPak LLC in Leominster, Mass.
