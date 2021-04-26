MONTANDON — Responders from multiple area fire departments were on the run Monday, battling a series of brush fires sparked in the Montandon area by a passing train car.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, White Deer Township, the Warrior Run area and Potts Grove were called just after 7 p.m. to battle a series of brush fires along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. Emergency services radio communications indicated the fires were sparked by a passing train.
Moments after being dispatched to the brush fires, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to the area of the Watsontown Brick Company in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, to douse flames coming from a railcar. Radio communications indicated a train which was passing through the area stopped after engineers noticed the flames coming from the railcar.
There were no reports of injuries. Firefighters were on the scene of the incidents for about one hour.
On April 6, firefighters from across the region also scrambled to douse a series of brush fires which were sparked across upper Northumberland County, along the rail line, by another passing train.
