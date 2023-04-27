State police seeking information on utility vehicle theft

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the theft of two Can-Am utility vehicles, which occurred in mid December at two residents in Watsontown.
According to information released Thursday by Andrea Jacobs, community service officer, troopers are looking for a Dodge Ram which is suspected to have been involved in the thefts.
The Ram is described as a 2010 to 2018 model, either a 2500 or 3500. It has tinted windows, a chrome grill, roof cab lights and a side mirror held together with possible duct tape.
The truck is also described as having a missing side hub cab, black racing stripes on the hood, a dent on the rear passenger-side bed and a dent on the driver's-side bed.
Anyone with information on the truck should contact state police at 570-524-2662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.