State police seeking information on utility vehicle theft

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the theft of two Can-Am utility vehicles, which occurred in mid December at two residents in Watsontown.

According to information released Thursday by Andrea Jacobs, community service officer, troopers are looking for a Dodge Ram which is suspected to have been involved in the thefts.

