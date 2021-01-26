SUNBURY — Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the City of Sunbury may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 to assist in economic recovery.
The Small Business Support Grant Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit businesses and is funded with a $40,000 entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV). Eligible businesses must be located in the city limits of the City of Sunbury and be able to document negative impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown/mitigation efforts.
The grants can be used to pay utility payments, rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs as relief for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the business. Applicants are required to declare all other programs and awards they have received in response to the coronavirus to ensure there will be no duplication of benefits.
Applications can be found at www.sunburypa.org or https://sunburyrevitalization.org.
Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 to 28. Awards will be made in March.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) will provide the grants to Sunbury businesses, as allocated by the City of Sunbury. SRI is managing the program on behalf of the city. Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic development, instilling pride, and fostering a sense of community in the City of Sunbury and the surrounding area.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.
For more information, Sunbury businesses may contact City Administrator Derrick Backer at 570-286-7820 or dbacker@sunburypa.org.
