LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The schedule includes:
• ex-STREAM Saturdays: Thanksgiving Special, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.Constructing and decorating cardboard turkeys. For age 4 and up.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays: STEM@LCM with BU Chemical Engineering, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Hands-on science experiments. For age 5 and up.
• Nature's Explorers at Dale's Ridge: Fossils and Fizzing Limestone, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Dale/Engle/Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 to 10.
• Music and Movement, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Register at https://bit.ly/3pp9S9L
• Pretzel Fest, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.A program led by Jill Thomas, of the Tom Sturgis Pretzel Company. For children ages 4 and up.
• Museum Makers: Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 20. Register at https://bit.ly/30gwGOG.
• New Year's Eve Bubble Bash, 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31. Register at https://bit.ly/3m5S29T.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.