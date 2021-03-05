NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of the Interstate 80 interchange.
On Monday, the contractor, Michels Power, will perform utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes just south of the Interstate 80 interchange. Work will be performed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists can expect a rolling roadblock both the northbound and southbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will occur randomly while work is being performed.
