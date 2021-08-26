SELINSGROVE — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Wednesday, Aug. 25 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $130,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Montgomery, Snyder and Westmoreland counties.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 8-9-20-25-27, to win individual prizes of $43,333.50, less applicable withholding.
The winning tickets were sold at: Wawa, 1600 Egypt Road, Oaks, Montgomery County; GIANT Food Stores, 330 Marketplace Blvd., Selinsgrove, Snyder County; and 7-Eleven, 2033 Freeport Road and Murray Avenue, Arnold, Westmoreland County.
More than 39,150 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 800-692-7481.
