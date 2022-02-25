LEWISBURG — About a year of preparation was in the books before the River Valley Nature School began educating young students mostly in outdoor settings.
The River Valley Nature School, primarily based at 104 N. 16th St., Lewisburg, opened in late 2019. It encourages students to be out "in nature" about three hours per day except in instances of extreme weather.
The school's mission of "progressive education grounded in practices known to foster academic success, social and emotional development" is combined with stressing a strong sense of self, community and a life-long love of learning.
"We've had children who have come to us from a public scenario," said Elizabeth Sterling, River Valley Nature School director and lead teacher. "Issues that were an issue in an indoor classroom just aren't the same when a child is able to move their body and engage in the world around them. (With) their natural curiosity, that is what they were designed to do."
The River Valley Nature School is registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and offers a curriculum that includes math, literacy, art, science and social studies. Programs are centered around nature so that students may integrate their learning with their hands-on environment.
Jennie Stevenson, board member and parent, added that playtime has been important in the growth of her 9-year-old daughter. At the River Valley Nature School, play is a component of outdoor education.
"(Play) is how she expresses what is important to her and practices concepts," Stevenson said. "It builds the social and emotional skills that turn out to be even more important for success in life."
The school is supported through tuition and money raised through fundraising. Fundraisers include the upcoming Raise the Region online event and a holiday fundraiser raise money only for financial aid.
"That is really important to us," Sterling added. "We don't want finances to be an obstacle. We want this educational experience to be accessible to everyone."
The "western campus" of the River Valley Nature School is at Wild Goose Farm. Sterling called the farm near Vicksburg a beautiful place and versatile setting for outdoor education and activities which couldn't be pursued elsewhere.
Stevenson noted the age range of students at the River Valley Nature School will continue to be raised as students who have been with them for awhile grow. It will allow students who have been with the school for awhile to stick with it.
The Explorer program is for age 3 to age 5. The Adventure program for students kindergarten age through Grade 2. The Expedition program is for students in Grade 3 through Grade 5.
Visit www.rivervalleynatureschool.org for more information about the school's academics, philosophy and tuition.
