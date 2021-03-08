EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County commissioners encouraged hospitality businesses eligible for a COVID-19 relief grant to do so as soon as possible.
Applications for COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) will be taken starting Monday, March 15 at the Community Giving Foundation's website, www.csgiving.org. Applications will be taken until funds are exhausted, but comissioners noted they may be quickly depleted.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and the funds will alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Preston Boop said he and commissioners Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards view the grant program as a much-needed lifeline to businesses.
"This grant program offers relief for our local hospitality businesses," Boop said. "It's been a long year and we hope this can alleviate the worst pressure from these businesses."
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) has been contracted to manage the $508,814 grant program for the county on its behalf. The agency will receive the applications, determine eligibility, amounts and will disburse funds.
Mike Fisher, SEDA-COG assistant executive director, said the agency will partner with its counties to help the local hospitality industry.
"We know that the economic effects of the pandemic have crippled our local hospitality industry," Fisher said. "We trust this will alleviate some of that pain. This pandemic has left gaping holes of need and we are here to help our communities and businesses meet those needs."
Eligible hospitality industry businesses include hotels, restaurants, bars, and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees, a net worth that does not exceed $15 million, a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019 and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds, that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared of March 6, 2020 and had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31 to Dec. 31 of last year compared to the same time period in 2019. For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org<http.
For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
