LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area will be automatically including all candidates whose names appear on the ballot for the May 18 primary in its Voters Guide.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 45 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: Have a campaign organization or a funding base; address a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; represents a third or minor party; or have been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria.
In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area at 570-524-4439 or lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com of their interest in being included in the Spring Voters Guide no later than April 3.
