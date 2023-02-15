SELINSGROVE — Violinist Itzhak Perlman, with pianist Rohan De Silva, will appear in a recital at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in Susquehanna University’s Weber Chapel Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and limited to four per customer. Tickets can be reserved in the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby.
Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — by former President Barack Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by former President Bill Clinton in 2000 and a Medal of Liberty by former President Ronald Reagan in 1986. In September 2022, President Joe Biden invited him to perform at the first Jewish High Holidays reception at the White House.
Perlman has also been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Genesis Prize.
Perlman conducts the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Symphony on Mozart’s Requiem and is joined by an illustrious group of collaborators — Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet — in a special “Itzhak Perlman and Friends” program appearing in only three locations: Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, UMS Ann Arbor and Carnegie Hall. He continues touring “An Evening with Itzhak Perlman,” which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements intertwined with performance, to Boston, Philadelphia, Long Island, Akron, Austin and Naples (Florida). He plays season-opening concerts for the Colorado Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recitals across the United States with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.
Perlman currently serves as artistic partner of the Houston Symphony in a partnership that commenced in the 2020–21 season and culminates at the end of 2023–24. He performs nine programs across three seasons that feature him in versatile appearances as conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter.
