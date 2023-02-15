SELINSGROVE — Violinist Itzhak Perlman, with pianist Rohan De Silva, will appear in a recital at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in Susquehanna University’s Weber Chapel Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and limited to four per customer. Tickets can be reserved in the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby.

