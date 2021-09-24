NORTHUMBERLAND —The Rev. Kenneth Gordon Hurto of Vero Beach, Fla., was recently named interim pastor by The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley (UUCSV).
Hurto, the congregation noted, will lead the church for 2021-22 as they seek a "settled" minister in the year ahead. The interim pastor will bring 45 years of service as a Unitarian Universalist minister in Iowa, Virginia, Pennsylvania and other states as well as Australia. Hurto has also served as the lead minister for the Unitarian Universalist Association Southern Region.
UUCSV was formed in 1991 as part of an extension effort of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s Joseph Priestley District. It is one of over 1000 congregations in the United States and represents a 400-year-old free faith tradition.
UUCSV meets at 11 a.m. Sundays at 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland for in-person services or online depending on the local incidence rate of COVID 19. Information about online attendance is available at www.uucsv.org.
