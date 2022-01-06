HARRISBURG — Employees and former employees of three Snyder County manufacturing companies may have had some suspicions affirmed this week.
The Office of the Attorney General of Pennsylvania acknowledged on Wednesday the reception of allegations of insurance fraud at William Penn Cabinetry in Freeburg, Stanley Woodworking in Middleburg and Wood-Metal in Selinsgrove.
For several months, employees feared for their future at the companies owned by Maurice Brubaker and Deb Brubaker. Trouble with insurance payments to health care providers was among items which raised suspicions.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch wrote that his office was aware of “allegations involving failure to make payments and/or payroll deductions for the insurance policy premiums of employees at several Snyder County businesses.”
Piecuch noted the allegations are similar to those made in 2019 against the former Wood-Mode Inc. The Kreamer-based company has since changed hands and reopened as Wood-Mode LLC.
Piecuch added that the Office of the Attorney General has a department dedicated to insurance fraud which can apply expertise and resources to specialized investigations. He said they work closely with the state Insurance Department.
“The Commonwealth Attorneys Act allows for district attorneys to refer cases to the (attorney general) for various reasons,” Piecuch noted. “Mindful of the trust given to me by the voters in Snyder County, I don’t refer cases if I can avoid it. In this type of case though, I feel that these complainants are best served by inviting (in) investigators and prosecutors with specialized knowledge.”
Joe Kantz, Snyder County commissioner chair, shared the frustration of the employees.
“It is even more difficult to believe this could happen just a few years after the original Wood-Mode event three years ago,” Kantz observed.
William Penn operations stopped last year and Stanley Woodworking employees have reportedly been furloughed. An email request for information from Wood-Metal was immediately returned as undeliverable.
