MILTON — The new entrance to the St. Joseph Catholic Church received a special blessing Saturday, as a church official visited for a meaningful service.
Bishop Ronald Gainer, of the Diocese of Harrisburg, visited the church Saturday afternoon to bless a new portico which was recently construct at the church entrance. A mass was held following the blessing.
According to information provided by the church, the portico has a rich history at the building and was in need of some repairs.
In the 1960s, information provided by the church states that Bishop George L. Leech visited, and nearly fell while exiting the building.
“He directed Father Walter Sempko to do something about the treacherous exit,” the provided information stated. “Thus began the project to reconstruct the wall, build new steps from the front door to a landing and two exiting sets of steps from that building.”
At that time, a small portico was also added.
“In recent years, the metal portico began to leak,” the information stated. “Right before the (COVID-19) pandemic, it was removed, and plans were drawn up to build a covering that would give the parishioners a little more protection from the elements.”
Construction of the new portico was delayed due to the contractor falling ill, and the price of construction materials going up and becoming difficult to find.
The new portico was finally able to be built earlier this year.
In addition to blessing the portico, Gainer celebrated mass with the parishioners and met with congregants in the rectory courtyard afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.