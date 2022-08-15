MILTON — The new entrance to the St. Joseph Catholic Church received a special blessing Saturday, as a church official visited for a meaningful service.

Bishop Ronald Gainer, of the Diocese of Harrisburg, visited the church Saturday afternoon to bless a new portico which was recently construct at the church entrance. A mass was held following the blessing.

