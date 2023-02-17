Over the last two weeks, I’ve issued my predictions for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity divisions. Today, a look at how I believe each team will run in the truck series, which kicks off its season tonight at Daytona

• Kyle Busch Motorsports: The switch from Toyota to Chevrolet will clearly impact this team’s competitiveness, along with the lack of experience among its young drivers. Chase Purdy will learn to run up front as he drives for a former championship-winning team. The team’s second truck will be shared by Jack Wood, Kyle Busch and several other drivers to be announced. Busch will win at Pocono, and will likely contend for the victory in each of the other four races he starts. ARCA champion Nick Sanchez will drive a truck affiliated with this team, but owned by Rev Racing. He will grab few headlines.

