Over the last two weeks, I’ve issued my predictions for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity divisions. Today, a look at how I believe each team will run in the truck series, which kicks off its season tonight at Daytona
• Kyle Busch Motorsports: The switch from Toyota to Chevrolet will clearly impact this team’s competitiveness, along with the lack of experience among its young drivers. Chase Purdy will learn to run up front as he drives for a former championship-winning team. The team’s second truck will be shared by Jack Wood, Kyle Busch and several other drivers to be announced. Busch will win at Pocono, and will likely contend for the victory in each of the other four races he starts. ARCA champion Nick Sanchez will drive a truck affiliated with this team, but owned by Rev Racing. He will grab few headlines.
• TRICON Garage: This David Gilliland owned team switches from Ford to Toyota, and will become a showcase team for the Japanese manufacturer. Corey Heim will emerge as the team’s lead driver, winning multiple races and the series championship. Brothers Tanner and Taylor Gray will have some strong runs, but many will continue to question whether the former drag racers belong in NASCAR. Dean Thompson will be a non-factor with this team.
• Hattori Racing: Tyler Ankrum’s lackluster career will continue.
• McAnally-Hilgemann Racing: Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia join this team. Both will be a step up from former crash-prone driver Derek Kraus. However, neither Eckes or Garcia will make an impression.
• GMS Racing: Grant Enfinger will clearly be the lead driver on a team which includes rookies — and former ARCA drivers — Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye. Enfinger will be a championship contender, while Caruth and Dye will struggle to find their footing on a top NASCAR team.
• Rackley WAR Racing: Matt DiBenedetto could win a race or two as he settles into spending the rest of his career as a truck regular.
• Front Row Motorsports: Zane Smith, the defending series champion, will again be a top challenger throughout the year. He’ll also begin eyeing a move to a top Cup team.
• Niece Motorsports: Carson Hocevar will get the monkey off of his back and finally claim the first-career victory that he’s been so close to on multiple occasions. Multiple other drivers will also compete in Niece Motorsports trucks, including Travis Pastrana, who will crash out of tonight’s race. Ross Chastain will likely visit victory lane in one of the races he contests for this team.
• Halmar-Friesen Racing: Stewart Friesen will become a regular contender this year, and come heartbreakingly close to winning the championship.
• ThorSport: This team seems used to switching manufacturers, and this year they’ll move from Toyota to Ford. The move will allow the Ford-backed Hailee Deegan to remain in the truck series. The third year won’t be a charm for Deegan, who will continue to be a mid-pack driver. Ty Majeski will capitalize on his run toward the 2022 final four to win even more races in 2023. Like Smith, he’ll also be eyeing a move up the NASCAR ladder. Ben Rhodes, the 2021 champion, is a regular contender, and that will remain in 2023. Three-time champion Matt Crafton will again have a quietly consistent season, but could he soon consider retirement?
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
