Marriage licenses
• Dana Petrousky, 32, of Kulpmont and Michael Sinkovich, 42, of Kulpmont.
• Ada Gonzalez Quinones, 32, of Point Township and Kenny Figueroa Santos, 35, of Point Township.
• Heidi Bressi, 48, of Shamokin and Travis Shipe, 39, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• John W. Ficks to Spick City Associates LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• George D. Felix estate4, Gerald William Felix individually and exeuctor, Pamela S. Felix, Michael D. Felix, Kathy J. White and Hank W. White to Brandon Michael Caroway and Lindsey R. Caroway, property in Delaware Township, $184,000.
• David Z. Zook and Sarah S. Zook to Amos K. Beiler and Lydia S. Beiler, property in Delaware Township, $315,000.
• Charles N. Smith by agent and Dena Kay Smith-Reichley agent to Mark S. Bendle and Connie R. Bendle, property in Milton, $1.
• Brice A. Brown to Sabrina Wilson, property in Milton, $25,000.
• Phenominal Living Homes LLC to Tiffany McCahan and Manuel Rodriguez, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $335,000.
• Janet L. Fisher to Janet L. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Catherine M. Spotts to Donald L. Chubb II and Renee L. Chubb, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $68,000.
• Dennis J. and Jill Yerger Living Trust and Jill D. Yerger trustee to Kiley Moyer, property in Point Township, $1.
• Margaret L. Barnhardt and Jason Barnhardt to James Real Estate Entrprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $24,000.
• Pietro Purpura, Grace Purpura and Frank S. Purpura to Frank S. Purpura, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Kandie L. Rebuck to Kandie L. Rebuck and Veronica K. Rebuck, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Ashland Associates Inc. to NY NJ Realty Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• TJW Realty to Purdy Insurance Agency Inc., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Hameeda Begum by agent and Alamgir khan agent to Richard D. Stevenson Jr., property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Brian J. Wolfe and Crystal A. Wolfe to One Oakes Corporation, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Randolph S. Wehry Sr. and Janey L. Wehry to Brandon C. Miller and Nicole A. Miller, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $17,500.
• Eugene C. Boughner to Eric J. Boughner, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Chris Burgess and Jessica J. Burgess to Anthony W. Waltz, propertyin Snydertown, $1.
• Crystal A. Hoffman to Melody L. Corradini and Melody L. St. Clair, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Maher and Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Barbara A. Maher and Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Barbara A. Maher and Barbara A. Wascavage to William J. Maher, propertyin Shamokin, $1.
• Amy Apfelbaum Rhode to Luke A. Gibson and Lauren E. Gibson, property in Northumberland, $305,000.
• Alvah W. Deans III estate and Todd E. Deans executor to Todd E. Deans, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William D. Smith Jr. to David Chapman and Wanda Chapman, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
• Joanne M. Weitkamp to seth Clayton Howard, property in Mount Carmel Township, $47,000.
• Richard D. Witmer III and Tiffany S. Witmer to David S. Smucker Jr. and Sylvia K. Smucker, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Seth Shuman and Sandra Shuman to Frank Schickley and Jeneen Schickley, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Jacqueline E. Reed estate, Jacqueline M. Pipa and Melvin C. Reed administrator to John L. Reed and Anne North Reed, property in Coal Township, $1.
• My Viet Trinh and Trang Pham to Philip A. Yost, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Eric R. Shultz and Heather J. Shultz to Ryan L. Lebo and Amanda K. Lebo, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Vaughn Spotts by agent and Jeffrey A. Spotts agent to DMM Housing LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Kenneth Sikora estate and Diane E. Unger exeuctrix to Red House Properties LLC, property in Mount carmel, $27,500.
• John R. Olear and John R. Olear to Dylan M. Olear, property in Marion Heights, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.