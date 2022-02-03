Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.