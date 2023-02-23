East Palestine cleaning buckets prove 'invaluable'

Katie Peterson, left, director of the Mission Barn, helps volunteer Betsy Brown fill bucket with cleaning supplies for East Palestine and other disaster locations.

 DEBBIE WACHTER/NEW CASTLE NEWS

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A Methodist minister who pastors a church in East Palestine, Ohio, said buckets supplied by the Mission Barn in Shenango Township have proven to be a godsend to the residents there.

“Many people feel they need to be safe and scrub their houses and wash all their clothes,” said Pastor Fritz Nelson of First United Presbyterian Church, which is about a mile from the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment site.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

