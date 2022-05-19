LEWISBURG — Playworld, a commercial playground equipment manufacturer with local roots, fulfilled a promise this week as an array of new equipment went up at Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Dave Sheedy, Playworld vice president of sales, Jonathan Ritter, Playworld plant manager, and a team of 200 volunteers installed the pieces as a way to say thank you to fire personnel, EMS, fire police and others after a May 2021 fire.
Few at Playworld could forget the day when responders from around the region rushed to the Buffalo Township, Union County, plant. The smoky fire, which according to the first call was in an oven, did property damage administrators estimated in the millions of dollars.
“We have a sign that is going to be in the front of the playground that is going to honor all the responders, the borough and all of the volunteers that came to Lewisburg,” Sheedy said, as the installation continued. “I think there were volunteers from 13 separate firehouses that showed up to our fire.”
Ritter said eight shifts of people were being bused to the park to participate in what they called a Playworld Build. Food was provided and there was some time for recreational games.
Sheedy said Hufnagle Park would be home for the company’s first Quito climber, a framed and netted item with internal and external climbing rungs. He said it is the first of its kind and can accommodate up to 50 users at any one time.
“It soars up to 16 feet tall,” Sheedy added. “There is a roof that will go on top.”
The team also built a Mighty Descent slide for youngsters and adults, a play house for the younger set and a play fire truck in William Cameron Engine Company yellow. Swings, missing from the park after the last installation, will return.
Ritter noted that the plant and its people has recovered well.
“We had to make a lot of things work and do a lot of things differently,” he added. “We’re up in bookings and up in revenue this year.”
Sheedy said the part of the plant most damaged by the fire is still being rebuilt.
“We have some construction going on,” Sheedy said. “It will be finished late this year or early next year.”
Ritter noted the exact dollar amount of damage is still being determined.
Progress at the installation was recorded via a drone and time lapse camera.
