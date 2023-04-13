LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is looking to expand its reach, in hiring new officers.

Chief Paul Yost told police commission members he would like to have permission to talk with the police union about extending the range of air miles as to how far away an officer can live and still work for the department.

