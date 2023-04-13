LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is looking to expand its reach, in hiring new officers.
Chief Paul Yost told police commission members he would like to have permission to talk with the police union about extending the range of air miles as to how far away an officer can live and still work for the department.
Currently the stipulation is on hiring officers within a 15 mile by-air radius of the department. Yost made the suggestion to extend the radius to 30 miles so he can have more of a pool of candidates from which to hire.
“We are currently down two officers and I’d like to have something in place soon so that I can go about advertising for officers next month,” said Yost.
Yost told the commission that other police agencies have extended their search radius to 30 miles.
“We have to be mindful of hiring people from too far out of our area who do not identify with our area as that could create problems,” Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, a member of the commission, said.
Alvarez also was concerned about retention issues possibly associated with expanding the department’s hiring radius.
Yost said out of the department’s current staff, only one lives in its service area.
“Our pool in our area is becoming less and less by staying within our 15-mile hiring radius limit,” said commission Vice Chair Justin Madaus.
After more discussion, Madaus made a motion to expand the department’s hiring radius to a 25 air-mile radius for hiring purposes. Commission Chair Jack Malloy seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved.
Yost received the commission’s approval to hire Cole A. Wert as a probationary officer with the department.
Residents Ralph and Dori McIzuaine asked if the police department could enforce the brake retarder ordinance on Market Street, near their home, as trucks driving through the area shake their windows and wake them at night.
The couple also asked if it would be possible to have a vehicle parked at their property with a manikin inside, to deter speeding.
Yost said he would look at avenues to address their concerns.
