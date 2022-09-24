Yaw among those named to Agriculture Power 100 list

During a 2021 news conference in York County, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation voiced support for legislation sponsored by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), which creates a new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), The legislation was included as part of the 2022-2023 state budget.

 Provided by Nick Troutman

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) landed a spot on the 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 for his legislative accomplishments focused on farmers and land conservation.

“Agriculture is intrinsic to Pennsylvania’s economy and culture and I’m committed to prioritizing policies that grow the industry and preserve its legacy,” Yaw said. “I’m honored to be recognized for these efforts and will continue to do my part to support Pennsylvania farmers.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.