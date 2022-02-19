BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association's annual "Southern Excursion" Tournament, hosted Feb. 11-12 by Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Helping BU to the win was Jacob Geedey, of Milton, who was third in Parliamentary Debate, with Eric Nock, and fourth in Informative Speaking.
Bloomsburg finished ahead of Florida College, Randolph-Macon College, Shepherd University, University of Lynchburg, and Liberty University. This is the third straight tournament where Bloomsburg has won first place during the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, every team member won at least one speaking award. BU students won a total of 35 speaking awards.
