LEWISBURG — Organizers arranged it so that creativity will be on display, and for sale, at a weekend holiday art and craft event.
The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the grounds of the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. The scores of vendors expected, some of whom signed up several months ago, will be set up in the south parking lot.
Jennifer Reppert of Charlie’s Corner was among the creative craft vendors who are also the weekly Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
Reppert was looking forward to being outside on Saturday as more items can be displayed.
“I just added Elsa crowns for the winter,” Reppert said. “Those are really popular. Little girls love those.”
Reppert has long specialized in hair bows at the business named for her daughter. She noted that she has hand-crafted all of her bows from domestic materials.
Reppert, and Charlie’s Corner, won the booth design contest at the winter market a year ago. Her purses, key chains, badge clips and other potential stocking-stuffers are also hand-crafted.
Fire Bowls by Elizabeth will be represented by Elizabeth Hittle.
For persons unfamiliar with the product, Hittle described her specialty as an item made of molded concrete which allows the user to enjoy the warmth of a fire almost anywhere there is open air.
Hittle and husband began casting fire bowls, and fire pits, about four years ago. She noted patios, yards and screened-in porches were among the spots where fire bowls may work.
Karen Teichman of C and K’s Unique Creations and Events not only helped organize the event but also will be a vendor of gnomes and other fanciful items.
Teichman said Dr. Brad Gray, a local blacksmith, demonstrate his craft all day. Musicraft, a group of five local musicians, will stroll the grounds and provide holiday music. Meantime, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) will be providing children’s games with the help of Lewisburg Sunset Rotary.
Also noteworthy, and hard to miss, was the noon arrival of Santa on a William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.