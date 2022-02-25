WASHINGTONVILLE — As hundreds of white birds swirled through the air earlier this week in the area of the Montour Steam Electric Plant, their unique squawking noises could be heard as a sign that spring is near.
Jon Beam, a naturalist and assistant director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), said the area surrounding the Montour Preserve is an annual stopping point for snow geese migrating from the Chesapeake Bay area to the Arctic tundra.
"With the warmer weather, they are starting to move north," Beam said. "A week-and-a-half ago, I saw the first flock. I've been seeing them pretty much, or hearing them pretty much, every day since."
Prior to stopping in Montour County, Beam said the geese gather by the thousands at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, in Lancaster County.
"That is operated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission," he said. "Last week, I think there were 300,000 snow geese gathered there."
According to Beam, the wildlife management area was created for waterfowl.
"They have a fairly large area, around a lake," he explained. "They have plenty of food (for waterfowl) there... It's kind of a gathering place, for not only snow geese, but swans and other waterfowl."
Beam said the snow geese breed in the Arctic.
"As you can imagine, they are probably not in a big rush to get up there," he said. "It's snowy, cold and frozen... They will arrive there fairly early in the spring and pick out areas to nest."
He explained likely reasons why the birds tend to migrate in large groups.
"It's partly for protection, and partly because a larger group has many more eyes," Beam said. "They can find food and bodies of water more easily."
He enjoys watching the geese as they travel through Montour County and surrounding areas each year.
"They are just amazing to watch, when they take off and swirl around," Beam said. "When the sunlight catches them, they just light up."
He expects there will be multiple opportunities to spot the birds in the coming weeks.
"We will probably be seeing snow geese from now until mid to late March, whether they stop for very long, I don't know," Beam said. "As we get further toward the end of March, real spring weather, we will see more heading north and not stopping."
