WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania state police had no further comment Tuesday regarding the apparent homicide of female found Sunday morning off Interstate 80.
Investigation into the death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, would continue according to a state police news release. Her body was found along the eastbound Mile Run off ramp near mile marker 199.
However, Union County Coroner Dominic Adamo reportedly completed an autopsy on Landrith, concluding she suffered multiple gunshots to the head. It was also possible that the victim was killed elsewhere and left along the roadway.
In such cases, D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, noted suspects would be charged with a homicide in the jurisdiction where it was determined the victim died. Other allegations would be brought forth accordingly in the appropriate jurisdiction.
Anyone with information was asked to call Trooper Tyler Watson at 570-524-2662.
