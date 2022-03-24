LEWISBURG — Pianist Qing Jiang will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and tickets are not required.
Jiang is an assistant professor of music at Bucknell University and piano faculty at the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival in Maine.
While at the Weis Center, she will present works from a solo album. The repertoire includes Maurice Ravel's Sonatine "Jeux d'eau," Leoš Janáček's "In the Mists," Isaac Albéniz's "Iberia Book I," Thomas Adès' "Mazurkas" and Daniel Temkin's "Dreamed Landscapes."
