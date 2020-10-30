TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the first student in the district to receive a positive test result.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack released a statement Friday afternoon which said the student was last in school on Friday, Oct. 23.
"After consulting the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and based on the facts surrounding the case, it has been determined that there has been no exposure to other students or staff members," Hack said. "As a result, schools will remain open. Thank you to the student's family, our school health professionals, and our school administration for their swift response in this matter."
Hack said it's important for the school community to continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing and follow proper hygiene procedures.
"As cooler weather forces individuals inside, the recommendation is to avoid gatherings with individuals who are not immediate family members," Hack said. "We also feel strongly that students and staff staying home when sick and the school isolating/removing symptomatic students and staff helps the entire school community stay healthy. This may result in more students excluded from school due to common illnesses, however, we remain committed to maintaining a continuity of learning during such exclusions and/or until such illnesses are diagnosed."
He said the district is confident in its approach to providing education and services to students.
"We believe the mitigation efforts we have in place have prepared us to handle many unique situations thus far," Hack said. "Thank you for your support and understanding as we work together to make the best decisions for our students, staff and community."
