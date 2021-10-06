MILTON — An adult Halloween party will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, at Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
The party will feature a live DJ, free snacks, spooky drink specials and prizes for Halloween costumes.
A large prize basket drawing will be held, and a 50/50 will be held, with a donation going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
The party is open to anyone 21 or over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.