LEWISBURG — Use of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) increased significantly this year, notably in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic started keeping people closer to home.
The trail, extended east into Lewisburg Borough since its 2011 opening, now covers more than nine miles before terminating in Mifflinburg. Attractions include farmland and scenic woods on a relatively flat pathway connecting two historic boroughs.
The growing popularity of the BVRT, up 75% since 2019, has apparently included many people from out of the area. The increasing numbers have been measured electronically.
“There are little device counters out there that a class at Bucknell (University) monitors for the most part,” said John Showers, Union County Trail Authority chair. “Shawn (McLaughlin, Union County planning director) and John Del Vecchio (Union County community planner) can check those numbers as well.”
The counters work well, Showers said, as long as an ant colony is not nearby. Even the seemingly tiny motion of the insects can create a false reading.
However, it was recently noted that the potential for conflict exists with the higher volumes of cyclists and pedestrians.
“With so many people using it, we have to watch our p’s-and-q’s a little more closely,” Showers said. “One of the most critical (things) is really announcing when you are on a bike and coming up on someone or another biker.”
Staying to the right and passing with a courteous “on your left” is a good warning whether the trail is crowded or not.
“With the numbers we are seeing, we do need to be more careful,” Showers added. “We also need to watch our speed. There are people of all ages and abilities out there. Not everyone can jump out of the way of a passing bike as well as one might think.”
Trail rules call for dogs to be kept on a leash of 6-feet or shorter and people need to clean up after their pets. Trash receptacles are located at each trail head to discourage littering.
Visit www.unioncountytrails.org and the BVRT Facebook page for more information and user guidelines.
