Interstate stop nets 47 pounds of marijuana

TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Ridley Park man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of 47 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at mile marker 212, Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Jinhui Ou, 40, has been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance and exceed 70 mph.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Ou was clocked traveling 85 mph in a 70 zone. When stopped, Ou was allegedly found to be in possession of three trash bags containing 46 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing 47 pounds.
He was also allegedly found to be in possession of $6,890 cash.
Ou was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton, and released on $40,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2 before Diehl.
