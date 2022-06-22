LEWISBURG — Supporters of a locally based community college continued a search for county support on Tuesday.
Members of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVEP) brought men and women ready to share their community college experiences to a Union County commissioners meeting. Business owners, professional educators, skilled workers and people who have experience in public life were among them.
Jim Knight, currently an East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor and semi-retired as Bucknell University director of energy and utilities, led off after opening remarks.
Knight, a two-year college graduate who later transferred to and graduated from Bucknell, said his family would have struggled if he had gone directly to a four-year school. He stressed a community college could improve the availability of skilled labor in the area.
Russ Fairchild, a former State House member from Winfield, said current economic challenges represent real trouble for the region. He said smaller employers are hurting for employees at a time when fuel costs are going up.
Fairchild said a community college would be able to send people with the best skills to a business, as well as candidates with the ability to work with others, take advice and be self-starters.
Ben Hartman, originally from Mifflinburg and currently a high school teacher, said a niche for students who may not be four-year college material yet could be addressed by a community college.
Hank Baylor, former EBT supervisor, said attending Lehigh County Community College after serving in the Navy helped his career in private industry. His community college credits were later honored by Bloomsburg University. Baylor credited Lehigh County for its support of the two-year school.
Thom Rippon, an owner of local McDonald’s restaurants, noted one of his managers has benefited from continuing her education.
Dr. Vanessa Massaro, Bucknell University professor and co-director of the Center for Social Science Research, cited a general correlation between the level of educational attainment and the crime rate of an area. While there would likely be an increase in costs to the county, she said it was plausible that fewer people would be jailed.
Meghan Beck, SVCEP board president, admitted the area has strong employers, but talented younger people are leaving. A workforce generator, she called it, could be a key economic asset.
“A community college is unique and is not an ivory tower school,” Beck told commissioners. “It is meant to provide technical school for family supporting wages.”
Beck and others cited figures which estimated an annual tax increase of less than $14 per household over 10 years. She said it could cover the $75 million start-up yet increase the tax base in longer term.
Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club President Ralph Hibbs, The Rev. Sue Jamison, Ruby Baker, Retired Prof. Carl Milofsky and others also spoke on behalf of the project.
Lenaire Ahlum, SVCEP executive director, asked commissioners to consider a resolution of sponsorship of a local community college. Ahlum said it would go to the state and represent the county’s willingness to pursue the project.
However, the presentation elicited a mixed reaction from commissioners.
Chair Jeff Reber said such a resolution was not on the horizon but acknowledged the group had been in several times with the proposal. Commissioner Preston Boop maintained that what was expressed did not reflect the thoughts of a majority of county residents.
Commissioner Stacy Richards recognized the remarks heard by the board, having worked and lived in numerous areas which have benefited from community colleges.
Beck later noted individual commissioners in the region have committed to support, but no counties have committed. Town hall-style informational meetings are planned for the month ahead and August. Petitions, information and collection of survey data will be part of the upcoming meetings.
