MILTON — In an effort to inspire others to do the right thing, a Milton woman plans on continuing to share the story of an act of kindness which was recently done onto her.
Sharon Vonblohn, an ordained minister through the United Church of Christ who has worked as a prison chaplain and through the juvenile justice system, lost her bank card Saturday while in the parking lot of the Southgate Plaza near Milton.
When she went to the cash register to pay for some items which she had purchased at the Dollar General store in the plaza, Vonblohn realized she didn’t have her card.
After paying for her items with another card, Vonblohn returned home to search for the missing card, which she assumed she had left there
“I searched all over and realized it wasn’t there,” she recounted. “I prayed that if someone found it, they would be honest.”
Vonblohn returned to the Dollar General store and asked if her card had been found. The clerk relayed that a man she didn’t know turned the card in after finding it in the parking lot.
“There are good people in the world,” Vonblohn said. “It made me feel good. It restored my faith that there are honest people.”
While she will likely never know who the man is that turned her card in, Vonblohn is extending a “thank you” to him.
“I just can’t say thank you enough,” she said. “God bless you. I hope you’ll have blessings happen to you.”
Vonblohn speculates the man has some background in faith.
“Some people grow up and are taught morals,” she said. “Usually, when somebody is like that someone in their family taught them about faith.
“They had that in their heart as they grew up,” Vonblohn continued. “Even if they didn’t keep attending church regularly... they still had that honesty in their heart to do that.”
She has already shared about the man’s honesty with individuals she works with through the juvenile justice system. She plans on continuing to tell of his honesty as a way to inspire others to do the right thing.
“They had a rough life,” Vonblohn said, of the youth she works with. “I hope they realize, no matter how tough things get, when you turn (a found card) in, rather than use, it max it out, what you do for somebody else (impacts their life).”
