LEWISBURG — A heavy police presence surrounded the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center Thursday. But, as officials stressed, there was no need for alarm.
The facility proved to be the perfect location for emergency responders from throughout the region to gather to participate in an active shooter drill.
The drill was based on the premise of a domestic situation where an unhappy partner believes his companion spends too much time at the fitness center, questions whether there is an extramarital relationship, and blames the center for a failing marriage. In the scenario, the suspect confronts his partner at the facility while she is working out.
“The exercise was held for two reasons,” explained Matthew Exley, drill director and Executive Safety director for Evangelical Community Hospital. “The first reason being that Evangelical Community Hospital is required by the state to do an exercise like this. Secondly, the Miller Center wanted to test its emergency plans.”
He said most community hospitals don’t have exercises as far reaching as the one carried out on Thursday.
“This drill has been eight months in planning and over 200 pages of documents that had to be firmed up before the drill could proceed,” Exley said, adding that the drill went well. Areas were identified where improvement can be made with both the Miller Center and the responding agencies.
During the drill, Penn College Emergency Management and Homeland Security students, along with representatives from the American Red Cross, portrayed victims. Twelve of the “victims” were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center for “treatment.”
The shooter was portrayed by David Bjorkman, professor of Penn College’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program.
“This is the time we work on relationships we have with area emergency services,” said Michelle Dietrich, Union County Emergency Management director. “We also contacted the Lewisburg area schools to be placed on lock-down, and contacted area businesses about the drill.”
“We can work on table top models all day long, but until an actual training, that’s when we can see where we need to make adjustments,” said Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Chief Paul Yost.
One “suspect” taken into custody during the event, which included virtual gunfire.
“The Miller Center was then processed as a crime scene,” said Yost. “You learn to work together very quickly to resolve an issue.”
Ryan McNally, director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives at Evangelical, also said the event went well.
“We have never done a drill of this magnitude,” McNally said.
Staff at the center were aware of the drill, but only a select few knew of the intensity.
“This gave us an opportunity to test the Miller Center’s safety measures and provided areas of improvement for our emergency plan,” McNally said.
Pariticpants included staff from the Miller Center and Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Evangelical Community Hospital and its surrounding practices, Geisinger Medical Center, Union County Emergency Management Agency, William Cameron Engine Company, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Mifflinburg Police Department, Milton Police Department, Northumberland Police Department, Watsontown Police Department, Central Susquehanna Regional 911, Lewisburg Area School District, Seven Mountains EMS Council, PA Department of Health-Central Region Healthcare Coalition, Penn College of Technology and the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.