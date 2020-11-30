LEWISBURG — The brutal summer drought and pandemic — a one-two punch that imprisoned most of us could not lock down a Milton woman. In less than a year, she reached a goal most of us could not accomplish in a lifetime.
When Linda Wertman retired on May 1, she doubled down on her bicycling, from riding only on weekends to bicycling six to seven days a week on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from Lewisburg to Vicksburg to Mifflinburg. On the day of her retirement, she had already logged 288 miles for the year. Six months later with the fall foliage fading in November, Linda reached a turning point in her life — she had bicycled 3,000 miles in less than 12 months.
The slim senior always had a bicycle in her childhood years and returned to the sport later in life when she experienced a job layoff, riding whenever she could, wherever she found a road or street free from heavy motorized vehicle traffic. But the passion for bicycling became serious and captured her life when the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail opened in 2011.
What followed was an investment in a lighter and faster bicycle. She was averaging 500 miles or more every year. Two years ago, she rode for 1,000 miles. This year was the game changer. It all came together for the retiree. She had the time. Every rain-free day, and there was a record number of dry days this summer, Wertman was on the trail located a convenient 15 minutes from her home in Milton.
And while the pandemic has been unforgiving for anyone wanting to lose weight, Linda has lost 14 pounds and said she has never felt better.
"Most people were gaining weight because of the pandemic, they were stuck in the house," she said. "But I wasn't stuck in the house. I was out riding. I went in the opposite direction; people were gaining weight and I lost the weight."
Wertman's family has her back.
"When I do something, they know I go into it wholeheartedly," she said. "It doesn't surprise them. They know I like to be outside, I'm not an indoor person."
The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail is a safe trail and allows Wertman to be impulsive about her bike trips.
"I'm not a planner," she said. "When I want to do something, I want to get up and do it. If i look outside, I'll say I've got to go out and go... and I go at my own pace and take my own breaks.
"I've had an office job all my life, sitting all day long and the most I could do is get out at lunch time and go for a walk."
When Wertman visited her former employer — a one-time runner — to report her achievement, his response was flattering. He has since returned to running.
Don't count on winter to keep Wertman off the trail. She faces the cold with a complete change to warm clothing from head to toe, has been on the trail in January and February, bicycled with temperatures in the 40s, ignored high wind warnings. When she must surrender to the cold and snow, she retreats to a stationary bike in the warmth of her home (miles on the stationary bike are not included in her trail mileage.)
Linda's mantra: "With biking, you're outside longer than walking, you go further and get to see more. I just like to be out .. if I can be outside all the time ... that's the way I am."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.