LEWISBURG — A $436,113 contract for a restroom and handwashing station at Hufnagle Park was recently awarded to Don E. Bower Inc. at a meeting of Lewisburg Borough Council.
The project, planned at the same time as nearby stream bank restoration, was paid for with Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus relief funds. A contract with the Berwick-based commercial builder was made contingent upon review and an easement agreement with the owner of rail tracks adjacent to the park.
Borough council then authorized the council president to sign a 25-year easement agreement with the Lewisburg and Buffalo Creek Railroad for installation of water and sewer lines, contingent on execution of the construction contract. It will include an $800 easement preparation fee and a lump sum fee of $12,812.
After that, council approved a sub recipient agreement for use of the federal money for the project.
Other council action included approval of Historical Architecture Review Board certificates of appropriateness. They included railing and demo for the Union County Area Agency of Aging at 116 N. Second St., and a porch roof for Richard Smith and Sharon Weaver at 25 N. Seventh St.
Borough Halloween trick-or-treat hours, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, were noted.
