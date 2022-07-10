Bloomsburg honors Distinguished Alumni

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Alumni Association honored five of its own Friday, June 3. It was the first in-person celebration since May 2019.
Nominees for the four awards were submitted for consideration and then evaluated by a committee of the alumni board of directors.
Named the Distinguished Service Award winners were Chester Snavely, Class of 1970 and Lt. Col. Michael Kwasnoski, Class of 1995. This award recognizes alumni who have excelled in at least one of the following areas: Significant accomplishments in their profession, outstanding service to Bloomsburg University and/or the alumni association and contributions to humanity.
Salim Weldon, Class of 2008, was the recipient of the Maroon and Gold Excellence Award. This award recognizes alumni who have graduated within the past 15 years and have met one or more criteria for the Distinguished Service Award and have demonstrated outstanding potential for further contributions.
The Honorable Mary Jane Bowes was the recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award, which recognizes individuals who did not attend or graduate from Bloomsburg University, but have played a significant role in the life of the university and have set an example for all BU alumni to follow.
The association also recognized Thomas Mason, Class of 1984, as the William T. Derricott ‘66 Volunteer of the Year. The award recognizes alumni who, through their volunteer contribution of time and talent on behalf of the BU Alumni Association, support the mission of Bloomsburg University and exemplifies the esprit de corps of Bloomsburg University to those around them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.