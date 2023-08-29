SUNBURY — A kindergarten teacher charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to report or refer a case of suspected child abuse has had the charge dropped, according to online court records.
Records state the count filed against Jacqueline Martin, 51, was "nolle prossed," which translates to "not to wish to prosecute."
Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie explained in court documents that teachers are mandated reporters, required by law to report cases of suspected child abuse to Childline within 48 hours.
According to court documents, elementary Principal David Slater said on Feb. 1 he became aware that Martin made a Childline referral the prior day, regarding a student.
Slater told police that Martin’s report was filed on Jan. 31, but she received the information Jan. 9.
Henrie said the report filed by Martin indicated she had a Jan. 9 meeting with the child’s grandfather, who expressed concern about the treatment of his grandchild by the child’s father.
Assistant Principal Seth Decker allegedly told Henrie that Martin said she attempted to get the grandfather to make a Childline referral. However, he did not do so “out of concern for drugs found in the home and making things worse for (the child).”
Martin allegedly told Henrie that she never told Decker she recommended the grandfather make a referral. However, she recommended he contact the police if he became concerned regarding arguments with the child’s father.
Upon questioning Martin, Henrie stated that she told him “she is heavily involved in all her student’s families, saying that she just wants to help both students and parents succeed.”
