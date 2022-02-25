NEW BERLIN — Two-hundred thirty-six students from SUN Area Technical Institute, Columbia-Montour AVTS, Northumberland County Career Center, Northern Tier Career Center, Keystone Central Career and Technology Center, Lycoming Career and TechnologyCenter, North and South Schuylkill Career and Technology Centers, Wellsboro, Milton and Williamsport high schools recently competed in 44 different skill and leadership contest areas at the Pennsylvania District VI Skills USA Competitions held at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization for students enrolled in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations educational programs. The students competed in both skill and leadership competitive events for the purpose of selecting those individuals who will advance to the state level.
First-place skill winners from SUN include culinary arts student Rafeal Cameron in Action Skill; Bryar Hoffmaster, Randy Rathfon and Robert Snyder in Automated Manufacturing; Ethan Hauck in Automotive Refinishing; Luke Whipple in Commercial Baking; Brady Portera, in Electrical Construction Wiring; Collin Zechman in HVAC; Logan Snyder in Industrial Motor Control; Riley Shambach in Masonry; Hayle Stoltzfus and her model Alexis Moyer in Nail Care; and Jonathan Fisher, Samuel Laudenslager, and Tyler Martin in Welding Fabrication.
Second-place winners from SUN included: Scott Miller in Autobody Repair; Sheldan Price in Carpentry; Natalie Ewig, Zachariah Barge, and Maddison Hackenburg in Crime Scene Investigation; Emma Straub and her model Katie Reeder in Esthetics; Adam Oakes in Welding.
Receiving third-place awards were Preston Arbogast in Criminal Justice; Jordan Brouse in Culinary Arts; Adam Snayberger in Plumbing; Blain Kerstetter, Nathaniel Sizer, Izaak Grodotzke, Kurtis Raker in Team Works.
Two students received BYES at the District level, Chloe Eddy for Photography and Briana Bluhm in Painting and Decorating.
Other participants from SUN Tech who competed at the district level included Keshawn Martin in Employment Process Application; Trinity Shannon in Restaurant Service; and Bryon Smith in Precision Machining.
All first-place medal winners will advance to compete at the state level. The Pennsylvania SkillsUSA Leadership and Skill Conference will be held April 6-8 in Hershey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.