TIME Facade Work

Dmytro Usov, of Professional Construction, Selinsgrove, renovates the facade of the DIG Furniture Bank in Milton.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — The importance of making a good first impression applies just as much to people as it does to spaces.

“Facade work is very important. It makes a huge difference in terms of making a welcoming community. It makes people feel that there’s a vibrancy and a life in downtown, that there’s activity and reasons to go shopping and be more of a community,” said Amanda Craig, board president of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). “It creates that very warm, welcoming space.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.