MILTON — The importance of making a good first impression applies just as much to people as it does to spaces.
“Facade work is very important. It makes a huge difference in terms of making a welcoming community. It makes people feel that there’s a vibrancy and a life in downtown, that there’s activity and reasons to go shopping and be more of a community,” said Amanda Craig, board president of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). “It creates that very warm, welcoming space.”
As part of a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant, TIME has been given access to $50,000 to offer facelifts to Milton businesses.
“It’s a matching grant from DCED whereby each downtown applicant can receive up to $5,000 and it’s matched,” said George Venios, TIME executive director. “TIME received $50,000 to distribute as matching funds.”
TIME functions as a kind of intermediary for reimbursement, in which businesses can spend money on facade renovations and provide the receipts to TIME, after which TIME sends the receipt to DCED. The DCED, in turn, sends the money to TIME, which then cuts a check back to the business.
So far, TIME, with the support of Professional Construction, of Selinsgrove, has completed renovating four facades around town, two on South Front Street and two on Elm Street. The facade of the Moose building, at 139 S. Front St., is a work in progress.
“For all of these facade grants, we have to put them out to bid. And, unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we really didn’t get any bids,” said Craig. “So when we were able to connect with this brand new construction company who were just getting their feet wet, we were able to bid it out again and, from there, they were able to get started, which was amazing. And they’ve done really great work.”
Craig credits a strong history and relationship with the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for creating the partnership between TIME and Professional Construction.
“(Professional Construction) had a very successful contracting company in Ukraine and, because of the war, they moved here and have their green cards and everything,” Craig said. “So they’re pretty excited to have another community to help, and they were really enthusiastic about the projects we were talking about.
“We have a lot of facades that need a lot of work and we love the fact that they are willing to help out.”
TIME has already been in touch with other Milton businesses, including BrightSum and the Milton Rock Gym, about performing facade work, which includes lighting, signage, building exteriors and painting.
“We have $50,000 to work with. There’s still money available and we’ve been in contact with various businesses downtown,” said Craig. “With the state budget being shut down right now, it put everything on hold. Everything is on hold. No reimbursement can happen, no payments are happening. It’s basically at a standstill. Until they pass the budget, no money goes out.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.