TURBOTIVLLE — The Warrior High School has announced its Students of the Month for March.
Kayleigh Bausinger has been named Outstanding Senior. The daughter of William and Tammy Bausinger, Kayleigh is active in Theatre Department, Drama Club, Youth in Philanthropy, National Honor Society, golf, varsity unified bocce, varsity track and field, concert choir, concert band and marching band.
Her awards and achievements include Susquehanna Valley Band Festival, Susquehanna University Honors Band, PMEA District 8 Choir and Colonel Emerging Leader Award for Wilkes University.
She volunteers with the Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, and enjoys singing, listening to music and hiking.
Upon graduation, Kayleigh plans to major in pre-pharmacy at Bloomsburg University.
Kendyl Bartlow has been named Turobtville Lions Student of the Month.
The daughter of Eric and Shaun Bartlow, Kendyl enjoys drawing and hiking. She plans to enter the Air Force after high school.
Luke Mattox has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
The son of Daniel and Kimberly Mattox, he is a member of student council, National Honor Society and the Warrior soccer team.
Luke made First Team Conference Soccer and distinguished honor roll. He enjoys biking and lifting, and is involved with the youth group at his church.
Upon graduation, he plans to major in psychology at Westminster College.
Quintin Kertsmar has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
The son of Joseph and Marcie Kertsmar, Quintin is a member of student council and the wrestling team.
He works at Logan Hill Outfitters, and enjoys fitness and bodybuilding.
Quinton is enlisted in the Navy, and is working to earn a diver contract.
